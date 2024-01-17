Snowstorm forces flight cancellations at Vancouver airport

Vancouver International Airport is urging would-be travellers to check their flight status as a snowstorm descends on the region Wednesday.

An update from YVR says that crews are clearing taxiways and runways and de-icing aircraft but that the weather is impacting flight schedules.

"There will be fewer flights able to arrive and depart in response to winter weather conditions," the airport says.

A look at the airport's online departure schedule shows dozens of flights set to depart before noon have been cancelled, most operated by Air Canada and WestJet and set to fly to Canadian destinations.

Air Canada says it has a "flex rebooking policy" in effect for those affected and WestJet says it has implemented flexible change/cancel guidelines in light of the storm.