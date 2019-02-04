

A rescue crew was called to the Cypress Provincial Park area for reports of a missing snowshoer.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to CTV News at 11:30 p.m. for the latest.

North Shore Rescue said an 18-year-old woman from Mexico got separated from two others as they returned from St. Mark's Summit along the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Her friends called for help.

It is not yet known whether she's injured as rescuers have had no direct contact with the missing woman.

NSR is sending a couple of teams out along the trail to try to intercept her, rescuer Peter Haigh said.

As the forecast was colder on Monday, they're hopeful she is wearing warm clothing. However, she may not have a light.

The other two hikers' cellphones have run out of battery, so NSR is also attempting to find them.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn