VANCOUVER -- Authorities are waiting for heavy fog to disperse so they can begin searching for several snowmobilers who are unaccounted for near Whistler.

Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said there are "upwards of eight or nine overdue snowmobilers" who went out in the Brandywine Falls area on Sunday and never returned.

"Unfortunately weather is not allowing any sort of search at the moment. We have fog right down to the ground," Hayes told CTV News on Monday.

It's unclear whether anyone in the group is hurt or if they just became lost in the fog that rolled in late Sunday afternoon, creating whiteout conditions that have persisted ever since.

Based on what they have heard from family and friends, authorities believe the snowmobilers should be fairly prepared to spend some time alone in the wilderness.

Mounties are still anxious to make contact with them, however, and Hayes said they are monitoring the situation on a "minute by minute" basis along with Whistler Search and Rescue.

Someone in the group has a satellite tracking device that indicates they are moving, though authorities don't know if the snowmobilers are all together.