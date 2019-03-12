

CTV Vancouver





The snowfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver Monday have moved east.

A slow-moving frontal system will bring snow to the Boundary, Kootenay and Elk Valley regions, Environment Canada forecast Tuesday.

The affected areas could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the evening.

The weather agency warned drivers to prepare for quickly deteriorating conditions and reduced visibility due to heavy snow. Drivers are asked to adjust their behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Anyone heading out on the roads is advised to check conditions on DriveBC's website before leaving.