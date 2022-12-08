Snowfall warnings issued for Sea to Sky Highway, eastern Fraser Valley

There's more snow in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, and drivers are being warned to watch for changing road conditions in some areas.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler on Thursday, with accumulations of 10 centimetres expected throughout the day.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving," the weather agency said in an early morning warning. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

There was about seven centimetres of snowfall on the route overnight as well. Forecasters are expecting the snow to taper off Thursday evening.

Environment Canada issued another warning for the eastern Fraser Valley, including Hope, where five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected over the course of the morning.

The snow should give way to rain around noon Thursday, according to the warning.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the agency said.

Tips for winter driving after available on B.C.'s Shift to Winter website, and up-to-date information on road closures is available through DriveBC.