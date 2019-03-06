

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The agency did not say how much snow is expected to accumulate, but advised those affected areas to "be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."

The warnings cover Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

This is a developing store. We will have updates as more information becomes available.