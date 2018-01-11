A heavy dumping of snow is in the forecast for parts of B.C. as a Pacific storm heads inland on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories for a swath of the province from central Vancouver Island to the Boundary region, with some areas expected to see as much as 15 centimetres of snow accumulating in a short period of time.

A snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley predicted that rain falling over the area in the morning would change to snow as temperatures dipped below freezing. The weather agency warned those passing through the valley to be prepared for quickly changing conditions.

Drivers using the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, were warned that the snow is expected to continue into the night.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for Fraser Canyon, Similkameen, Nicola, the Okanagan Valley and the Boundary region, all of which forecast 10 to 15 centimetres.

Areas further west are more likely to see rain than snow, Environment Canada said, but the Sea to Sky region falls under a special weather statement due to an Arctic front resting over the South Coast.

Howe Sound will see about five centimetres of snow on Thursday, and there is a risk of freezing rain in Squamish Friday morning.

At the same time, snow is expected over higher elevations between Victoria and Campbell River, as well as inland Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands. Those areas could see five to 10 centimetres, and there is a risk of freezing rain Thursday afternoon and evening.