VANCOUVER -- Drivers planning to take the Coquihalla Highway are being warned there could be significant snowfall in some areas over the next 24 hours.

Early Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the highway, particularly for the stretch between Hope and Merritt.

According to the forecast, 10 to 20 centimetres is expected to accumulate by Wednesday morning, with snow starting to fall late Tuesday afternoon.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," Environment Canada says in its warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Drivers are reminded that winter tires or chains are still required by law on many B.C. highways – including the Coquihalla – until April 30.

In Metro Vancouver, the weather is expected to be warmer heading into Wednesday morning, with temperatures reaching up to 8 C and rain in the forecast.

But the region could see some flurries overnight Friday when temperatures could dip as low as 1 C.

