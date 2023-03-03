Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

The late blast of wintry weather in Metro Vancouver may not be over just yet, as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, parts of Metro Vancouver could see between five to 10 centimetres of snowfall over higher terrain late Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning.

ECCC issued the snowfall warning for parts of the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

"A Pacific frontal system approaching the South Coast will produce snow over higher terrain," the warning reads. "With cool temperatures already in place, snow levels could drop to 150 to 300 metres late this afternoon depending on precipitation intensity."

The weather agency said snow will be the heaviest late Friday afternoon and into the evening, before tapering off to periods of light snow after midnight.

ECCC also issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, with 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall late Friday afternoon and into the evening.

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, DriveBC said Highway 5 has been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to "heavy congestion and extreme winter weather."

Drivers are being asked to prepare for changing road conditions and be aware that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

This forecast comes just days after the latest snowstorm hit Metro Vancouver, causing chaos on the roads during Tuesday morning's commute.

Buses struggled to navigate icy and slushy roads in some areas, particularly at higher elevations, prompting TransLink to temporarily suspend service on a number of busy routes.

Other vehicles faced challenges on the roads as well. Images posted to social media showed a plowing truck trapped in a ditch in Vancouver.

The storm also caused power outages, forced school closures and led to cancelled flights and ferry sailings.

Upwards of 50 flights were cancelled at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday, and many others were delayed. In an online statement, officials said there was "more snow accumultating than originally forecast," forcing adjustments to flight schedules.

There were more crashes, power outages and flight cancellations when another snowstorm hit the region last weekend, during which B.C. broke a number of daily snowfall records.

The Abbotsford area saw 19.3 centimetres of snowfall on Sunday, shattering the previous Feb. 26 record of 6.6 cm set back in 1956, according to preliminary data from the weather agency.

Other records were set in Kamloops and Williams Lake, which recorded 11 and 11.2 cm of snowfall, respectively.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Andrew Weichel