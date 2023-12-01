Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on two B.C. highways by Saturday afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency's snowfall warning covers the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton. Flurries are expected to start Friday evening, followed by heavy snow overnight.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," ECCC says.

The province's Emergency Management Ministry took the unusual step of issuing a warning of its own Thursday about incoming stormy weather, advising residents to brace for the possibility of flooding.