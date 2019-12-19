VANCOUVER -- British Columbians starting their holiday travel Thursday night faced challenging weather across the province.

Travel was especially difficult for those making their way to the Lower Mainland from the B.C. Interior, as snow accumulated on the Coquihalla Highway and vehicle incidents forced the closure of southbound lanes between Merritt and Hope.

The closure began shortly before 8 p.m., according to DriveBC.

#BCHwy5 - SB Coquihalla CLOSED from #MerrittBC to #HopeBC due to vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress. Use alternate routes. Next update time is 9pm. https://t.co/ramPkT8o6p — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements stretching from Whistler to the Alberta border, with some areas expected to see up to 60 centimetres of snow by late Friday afternoon.

"An approaching frontal system will track inland today and stall across the Southern Interior tonight. Snow, at times heavy, will begin this evening and persist through Friday," the agency cautioned.

The weather system also wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island, where thousands were left without power as high winds knocked down trees.

A wind warning issued at 3 p.m. called for gusts as high as 90 km/h near the Haro Strait at the southern tip of the island, near Victoria.

High winds also forced the cancellation of two ferry sailings between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen, and led to delays on several other routes.