Update: The latest blast of winter weather has hit B.C.'s South Coast, creating messes on the roads and affecting classes at some schools.

District officials in Mission made the call to close all public schools "due to worsening road conditions," and sent buses to take students home beginning with elementary school students at noon.

They said middle and secondary school students would be picked up afterward.

The University of the Fraser Valley followed suit shortly after, cancelling all afternoon classes at all campuses. Staff said the buildings would be closed shortly after 12:15 p.m., with "very limited access" for the rest of the day.

Previous Canadian Press story: Residents of Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island are bracing for another wintry blast with Environment Canada calling for snow accumulations of between five and 15 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather office predicts North and West Vancouver as well as Metro Vancouver's northeastern municipalities could receive the heaviest dumps before the system moves through later on Friday.

Avalanche Canada is maintaining a special avalanche advisory for mountains across the south coast and Vancouver Island, rating the risk as high.

Avalanche Canada's website says Friday's short, intense storm could drop up to 30 centimetres of snow in the backcountry, and it won't bond well to lower levels of the snowpack.

Forecasters warn that persistent slab avalanches are likely.