Environment Canada is warning drivers about the possibility of late season snow at higher elevations in parts of the province, including the Fraser Valley.

"A cold upper trough moving through British Columbia will give some late season flurries to the mountain passes and northern British Columbia overnight and Friday morning," the agency said in a special weather statement Thursday morning.

Snow is only expected about 1,300 metres of elevation and higher, but could happen at lower altitudes.

According to Environment Canada, most affected highways are expected to receive between two and five centimetres of snow, before the precipitation changes back to rain on Friday.

"Motorists and those venturing outdoors are encouraged to be prepared for winter-like conditions," the agency said. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

The special weather statement also covers the Fraser Canyon, Similkameen Valley, Nicola, South Thompson and Okanagan regions.