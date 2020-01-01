VANCOUVER -- The first snowfall of the winter could briefly blanket parts of Metro Vancouver this week.

Environment Canada says wet snow is possible as a strong Pacific storm barrels the southern coastline.

In a special weather statement issued at 4 :30 p.m. on New Year's Day, the weather agency said the storm is expected to hit B.C.'s South Coast on Thursday.

Vancouver Island will see precipitation late in the morning, and rain and strong winds will develop over the Lower Mainland in the afternoon, the statement suggests.

When the storm starts, temperatures could be cold enough on higher elevations of the region that precipitation may fall as snow.

Warm air is expected to move in by Thursday evening, and the snow will change to rain.

"The exception may be Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler where snow could persist longer," the statement said.

Heavy rain and strong wind is expected Friday as well.

The areas expected to see the most rainfall are the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island, Squamish, northern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada warns that snow accumulation increases the chance of localized flooding.

The agency also issued alerts elsewhere in B.C.

Special weather statements are in effect in the following regions, listed alphabetically:

100 Mile

Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake

Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District

Cariboo

Central Coast – coastal sections

East Columbia

East Vancouver Island

Fraser Valley

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

Inland Vancouver Island

Kinbasket

Kootenay Lake

McGregor

Metro Vancouver

North Columbia

North Thompson

North Vancouver Island

Okanagan Valley

Prince George

Shuswap

South Thompson

Stuart-Nechako

Sunshine Coast

West Columbia

West Kootenay

West Vancouver Island

Whistler

Williston

Yellowhead

A snowfall warning is also in effect for inland sections of the Central Coast due to the storm. The alert estimates the total amount of snowfall to be between 15 and 25 centimetres.

