Heavy snowfall that hit parts of Metro Vancouver overnight left a mess on the roads and wreaked havoc on the Friday morning commute.

While Environment Canada ended all snowfall warnings for the region early Thursday afternoon, a few select areas were hit with another winter wallop overnight, including Coquitlam, Surrey and parts of the North Shore.

Meteorologist Matt MacDonald said higher elevation areas saw up to 60 centimetres of fresh snow in less than 24 hours, which is out of the ordinary for this time of year.

"Normal snowfall amounts for Greater Vancouver in the month of March is anywhere from 2-10 cm, so picking up that type of snow in such a short amount of time is truly exceptional," MacDonald told CTV News Friday.

Coquitlam was the hardest hit by the latest storm, but there was also heavy snow on the North Shore and in Surrey.

There was also some snow accumulation on the Port Mann Bridge overnight as well, which triggered a warning from DriveBC early Friday morning.

"Driving conditions are challenging, please exercise caution and reduce your speed," DriveBC said in a 1 a.m. tweet.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed some wet snow fell from the overhead cables, but there didn’t appear to have been any of the infamous “ice bombs” that allegedly damaged vehicles and triggered multiple lawsuits years ago.

“The ministry’s snow and ice technicians were on the bridge as of 5 a.m.,” the ministry said in an email.

“Temperatures remained above freezing throughout the entire event and no ice accumulated.”

Roughly 7 cm of snow fell within 20 minutes during rush hour, according to the province, though there was less than 1 cm in the forecast.

There were three accidents on the busy crossing by mid-morning, snarling traffic on both sides. The first crash happened in the centre westbound lane, and was followed by two others on the eastbound side.

It's unclear whether anyone was seriously injured, and officials haven't confirmed if weather played a role in any of the collisions.

Environment Canada said it didn't issue another warning for the overnight snowfall because the conditions were "heavily localized" and difficult to predict.

"This was a very tricky forecast situation where we could see the atmosphere was unstable but … there's no way of forecasting exactly where and when these were going to occur," MacDonald said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung