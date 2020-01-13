VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver drivers were faced with treacherous driving conditions late Sunday night into early Monday morning thanks to snow and below-freezing temperatures.

Highway 1 saw many car accidents and spun out vehicles overnight.

The 152 Street off-ramp into Surrey was closed for several hours as vehicles couldn't make it up the steep incline. De-icing trucks and snowplows worked for hours to clear the ice and compact snow that were built up on the road's surface.

Between Langley and Chilliwack, several vehicles spun out into ditches along Highway 1. One pickup truck rolled over and was facing the wrong way on the westbound lanes near 264 Street. Fire crews told CTV News there were no injuries reported.

In Vancouver, abandoned transit buses were left on the side of the roads, and Coast Mountain Bus Company maintenance personnel worked all night to remove them. Many vehicles that couldn't make it up the hill on Rupert Street were also abandoned just outside Rupert Skytrain Station.

Snow plows and salt trucks were out in full force overnight. Most major roads have been cleared and salted for the morning commute.