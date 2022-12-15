Snow in Vancouver next week may not last for white Christmas: meteorologist

Pedestrians are framed by a canopy of trees as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday December 9, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Pedestrians are framed by a canopy of trees as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday December 9, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener