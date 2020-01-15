VANOUVER -- The Lower Mainland got hit with another fresh dump of snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, prompting several local school districts to cancel classes for the day.

As of 6 a.m., here were the school districts that declared a snow day on Wednesday:

  • Vancouver
  • Surrey
  • West Vancouver
  • North Vancouver
  • Coquitlam
  • Burnaby
  • Richmond
  • Delta
  • Abbotsford
  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
  • Mission
  • Chilliwack
  • Langley

These post-secondary schools announced classes would be cancelled:

  • UBC (Point Grey campus only)
  • SFU (Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses)
  • BCIT (all campuses)
  • University of the Fraser Valley

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated