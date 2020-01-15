Snow day: Many public schools closed Wednesday
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:05AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:17AM PST
Student walking to school in the snow in Metro Vancouver. (File photo)
VANOUVER -- The Lower Mainland got hit with another fresh dump of snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, prompting several local school districts to cancel classes for the day.
As of 6 a.m., here were the school districts that declared a snow day on Wednesday:
- Vancouver
- Surrey
- West Vancouver
- North Vancouver
- Coquitlam
- Burnaby
- Richmond
- Delta
- Abbotsford
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
- Mission
- Chilliwack
- Langley
These post-secondary schools announced classes would be cancelled:
- UBC (Point Grey campus only)
- SFU (Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses)
- BCIT (all campuses)
- University of the Fraser Valley
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated