VANOUVER -- The Lower Mainland got hit with another fresh dump of snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, prompting several local school districts to cancel classes for the day.

As of 6 a.m., here were the school districts that declared a snow day on Wednesday:

Vancouver

Surrey

West Vancouver

North Vancouver

Coquitlam

Burnaby

Richmond

Delta

Abbotsford

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Mission

Chilliwack

Langley

These post-secondary schools announced classes would be cancelled:

UBC (Point Grey campus only)

SFU (Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses)

BCIT (all campuses)

University of the Fraser Valley

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated