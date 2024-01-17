'Snow day': Here's a look at the B.C. snowstorm through the eyes of social media

Heavy snowfall blanketed much of southern British Columbia on Wednesday, prompting schools and universities across the South Coast to declare a "snow day."

Snow began to cause havoc on roads in the early morning hours Wednesday with Environment Canada warning of up to 20 centimetres of snow by this evening. A snowfall warning is in place for several regions including Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Sunshine Coast.

Many residents awoke to the large dump of snow, sharing scenes on social media of a rare winter wonderland.

"Just a little sprinkle of snow in #Abbotsford BC," reads one post on X.

"A quiet snowy morning in Steveston," reads another.

"Snow covered roads in my neighborhood. Here’s W 16th Ave in Vancouver. Drive slow out there," another commented.

DriveBC issued travel advisories for 10 major routes in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and southern B.C.

"Drivers are advised to stay off the roads unless their vehicle is properly equipped with winter tires," reads the advisory.

Photos on social media showed dicey road conditions while TransLink warned several bus routes were affected by the storm and detours were in effect.

