Snow cam: Timelapse shows storm over downtown Vancouver
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 10:19AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:19PM PST
The latest dose of winter weather isn't over yet.
If you'd rather be a spectator than out in the cold, watch what our snow cam captured as the flakes fell over downtown Vancouver.
The snow fell on and off throughout the day with five to 10 centimetres of estimated accumulation.
