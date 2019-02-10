Snow blankets Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Snow covers Heriot Bay on Quadra Island. Courtesy: Twitter.com/greyhame23
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 2:06PM PST
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
The weather agency warns five to 10 cm of snow is expected to blanket much of Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, and east and inland Vancouver Island.
It says the heaviest snowfalls are expected along the Malahat Highway and Lake Cowichan area, which will see about 10 to 15 cm of snow through Monday morning.
Yup. It's here and coming down. Drive safe folks! And have fun in it if you can. #BCStorm #powellriver #powellriverbc #snowstorm2019 #snowfun pic.twitter.com/RUT7EiO0o8— jgaiger (@jgaiger) February 10, 2019
Pretty heavy snow now #NorthVan #LynnValley #BCstorm sticking pic.twitter.com/Q7kC6eyfha— Craig (@CraigInVan) February 10, 2019
1/2cm accumulation in 30 minutes (approx) in east van #BCSTORM pic.twitter.com/B5aYoXk3UA— Jen (@CycloJenesis) February 10, 2019
Environment Canada reminds motorists to adjust their driving for changing road conditions.