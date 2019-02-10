

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

The weather agency warns five to 10 cm of snow is expected to blanket much of Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, and east and inland Vancouver Island.

It says the heaviest snowfalls are expected along the Malahat Highway and Lake Cowichan area, which will see about 10 to 15 cm of snow through Monday morning.

1/2cm accumulation in 30 minutes (approx) in east van #BCSTORM pic.twitter.com/B5aYoXk3UA — Jen (@CycloJenesis) February 10, 2019

Environment Canada reminds motorists to adjust their driving for changing road conditions.