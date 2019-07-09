Smouldering Stanley Park fire likely from cigarette butt: Vancouver Fire Rescue
The fire was reportedly near Tisdall Walk in Stanley Park.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:53AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:02PM PDT
Fire crews were in Stanley Park Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a smouldering brush fire.
Vancouver Fire Rescue posted to Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. saying the fire was near Tisdall Walk, which is a small trail between Beaver Lake and Pipeline Road.
However shortly after 10 a.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished.
Fire crews said on Twitter it was likely the result of a tossed cigarette butt.
They added the fire was "kept small" because Vancouver Park Board rangers quickly called 911 and used an extinguisher to wet the area. When fire crews arrived, they soaked the area further and confirmed the fire was extinguished.