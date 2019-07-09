

CTV News Vancouver





Fire crews were in Stanley Park Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a smouldering brush fire.

Vancouver Fire Rescue posted to Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. saying the fire was near Tisdall Walk, which is a small trail between Beaver Lake and Pipeline Road.

Units responding to reports of a smouldering brushfire near Tisdall Walk in #stanleypark #vanfirewildlands pic.twitter.com/ij9Fusc4dB — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) July 9, 2019

However shortly after 10 a.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished.

Fire crews said on Twitter it was likely the result of a tossed cigarette butt.

They added the fire was "kept small" because Vancouver Park Board rangers quickly called 911 and used an extinguisher to wet the area. When fire crews arrived, they soaked the area further and confirmed the fire was extinguished.