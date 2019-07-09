Smouldering Stanley Park fire extinguished
The fire was reportedly near Tisdall Walk in Stanley Park.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:53AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:16AM PDT
Fire crews were in Stanley Park Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a smouldering brush fire.
Vancouver Fire Rescue posted to Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. saying the fire was near Tisdall Walk, which is a small trail between Beaver Lake and Pipeline Road.
However shortly after 10 a.m., it appeared the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.