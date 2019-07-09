

Fire crews were in Stanley Park Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a smouldering brush fire.

Vancouver Fire Rescue posted to Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. saying the fire was near Tisdall Walk, which is a small trail between Beaver Lake and Pipeline Road.

Units responding to reports of a smouldering brushfire near Tisdall Walk in #stanleypark #vanfirewildlands pic.twitter.com/ij9Fusc4dB — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) July 9, 2019

However shortly after 10 a.m., it appeared the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.