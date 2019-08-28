

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A friendly, persuasive con-man is targeting Vancouver seniors and stealing their cash and valuables, police are warning.

The Vancouver Police Department says they've received several reports of a man who will knock on a senior's door or approach them in their yard, strike up a conversation, then steal from them when their guard is down.

"This thief is smooth and conniving, and he's been preying on the good nature of Vancouver seniors," said Const. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We're working hard to solve these crimes, and we're asking residents to be extra vigilant until we do."

There have been 12 incidents since late July and the most recent happened Tuesday morning in the Grandview-Woodlands neighbourhood. However the incidents have occurred across the city and police say they think the suspect could be moving around the Lower Mainland.

Police say the man will approach seniors and come up with an excuse to go inside. Sometimes he has said he was a neighbour locked out of his residence, needing to use a phone. In other instances, he's said he was a canvasser for local charities.

Then once he gets inside he waits until the victims are distracted and pockets cash or other valuables.

"In most cases the victims don't even realize they've been scammed until much later," Addison said. "Unfortunately, by that time the suspect is long gone."

The suspect is described as being a "friendly well-groomed white man in his 40s." He has a medium build, brown hair and is 5'11" tall.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 immediately and anyone with elderly family members is encouraged to speak to them about these incidents so they don't fall victim.