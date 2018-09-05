

CTV Vancouver





The smoky smell and haze wafting back into the Vancouver area is not a cause for concern – at least not yet.

Residents of Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and other areas reported the return of haze that plagued the area earlier in August on Wednesday afternoon.

There has been a bit of a rise in particulate in the air, but Metro Vancouver's superintendent of environmental sampling said so far the levels are nothing to worry about.

"It's most likely that we're seeing some wildfire smoke from fires that are burning in the north part of Vancouver Island and the north and western part of B.C.," Ken Reid said.

"But at this point the levels that are reaching the Lower Mainland are not high enough to be of great concern and for us to be issuing an advisory."

He said experts will be monitoring conditions closely and will issue an update if needed.

Reid said based on the forecast there is a significant change in the weather expected Friday, including a good chance of rain. If precipitation does fall over the area, there will be less smoke and particulate in the air.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn