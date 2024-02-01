Smoking brakes, exhausted drivers, unsecured loads: RCMP report outlines truck safety issues on Metro Vancouver roads

A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.

While the issue of overpass strikes has been at the forefront, the report from the RCMP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Initiative shines a light on some of the other shocking safety concerns identified by authorities.

Police across the lower mainland pulled over 1,715 trucks in 2023, with 999 deemed “out of service” – a rate of nearly 60 per cent, the report says.

Const. Kevin Connolly with Burnaby RCMP invites people to imagine driving down Highway 1 to get a sense of the scale of the issue.

"You've got to think of the amount of trucks, just due to our urbanized area, how many trucks are around you. Now imagine 58 per cent of them aren't safe,” he said.

Examples of what officers saw included heavy loads that were not secured, brakes that weren't working, exhausted drivers and operators without the proper licence – even a truck and trailer barreling down the highway with its brakes spewing black smoke.

“These brakes were smoking because they had seized,” Connolly said.

“They were locked in place and if that truck had not been eventually pulled over those brake pads would have caught fire.”

The trucking industry has been under fire in recent years for the number of times trucks have rammed into overpasses.

The industry association said there are plenty of good drivers, but they're put in a tough spot.

“It's really hard,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association.

“They’re doing the right thing, they're spending the money where they need to and they have to compete against people who take shortcuts.”

He said enforcement of safety protocols is important, but customers hiring trucking companies also need to be diligent.

“Ask the carrier for their detailed [National Safety Code Profile],” he said.

“[Large companies are] going to see the occasional maintenance issue or paperwork issue. But if you see a lot … that’s a conversation you need to have with that company. Then make a decision if you want to use them or not.”

Earle acknowledged the report shows the number of unsafe trucks on the roads is “it’s just too many.” He said the association is working closely with B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation to increase transparency and enforcement of safety protocols.