Smoke blowing into Osoyoos from out of control wildfire south of border

A wildfire just south of the Canada-United States border is sending smoke billowing into the southern Okanagan.

The Lone Pine Creek fire is located just five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, BC Wildfire Service said. It was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and is burning out of control, according to the BCWS website.

BCWS said it has sent a wildfire officer and a helicopter to assess the incident.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Lone Pine Creek wildfire (K52318), located approximately 5km southwest of Osoyoos. The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States Border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident. pic.twitter.com/kbhtx6cRG2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2023

Osoyoos Fire and Rescue said in a post to Facebook that the blaze is burning on a hillside west of Oroville, Washington, and that U.S. wildfire aerial crews are fighting the fire.

“Be safe, be diligent,” Osoyoos Fire and Rescue wrote.

#EagleBluffFire 2,500 acres just SW of Oroville in Okanogan County, fire pushing north to Canada. 15 aircraft on fire or inbound, Type 3 team ordered. Level 1&2 evac advisories, for more see incident page on https://t.co/W8IShjG5J2

First image from @Pano_AI #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/0vs1v16VpU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2023

Washington state wildfire officials, who are calling the blaze the Eagle Bluff fire, said it is burning just over 1,000 hectares. 15 aircraft are working the fire or are on the way, the Department of Natural Resources said.

Evacuation advisories are in place in Oroville.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.