VANCOUVER -- Police and search and rescue teams are continuing to search the Fraser River near Maple Ridge after getting a report of a downed plane Saturday.

Police now say a small plane with two people on board has been reported as overdue by the Boundary Bay Airport, and the family of those people have been contacted and advised of the search.

This plane reported missing "was similar in size, and colour to the observation made by the one and only witness," according to Cpl. Chris Manseau, a media liaison officer with the RCMP.

"The initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane in the vicinity of where it was apparently seen in the water."

After searching throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday, first responders suspended the search overnight but started again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The large response was prompted by a single report to police at 1:30 Saturday and so far, no sign of the plane has been spotted. Searchers have not yet found any debris or any other sign of the plane, such as an oil slick on the surface of the water, Manseau said.

However, police believe the report is credible and are continuing to search the fast-moving waters of the Fraser River, Manseau said.

The RCMP's underwater search team has been deployed, as well as the Vancouver Police Department's marine unit which has a boat equipped with sonar.

The search has been centred around 272 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.