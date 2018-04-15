

CTV Vancouver





A single-engine airplane made an emergency landing in a field at Pitt Meadows Airport Sunday afternoon after the suffering a mechanical issue.

According to the Maple Ridge Fire Department, the pilot lost power while approaching the runway.

"We kind of put it down in a soft field," said Cpl. Dean Caugehy with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The pilot, the plane's only occupant, escaped unharmed and the aircraft sustained minor damage.