Small plane makes emergency landing at Pitt Meadows Airport
The plane landed short of the runway in a field on April 15, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 3:46PM PDT
A single-engine airplane made an emergency landing in a field at Pitt Meadows Airport Sunday afternoon after the suffering a mechanical issue.
According to the Maple Ridge Fire Department, the pilot lost power while approaching the runway.
"We kind of put it down in a soft field," said Cpl. Dean Caugehy with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
The pilot, the plane's only occupant, escaped unharmed and the aircraft sustained minor damage.