Small plane crashes into Okanagan Lake
Two people are in hospital after a small plane crashed into Okanagan Lake.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 5:37PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 7:04PM PDT
Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash in Okanagan Lake.
According to Castanet, two people were taken to hospital.
There's no word on their condition.
Police and firefighters are on the scene with the aircraft overturned in the water.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
With files from AM 1150 and Castanet