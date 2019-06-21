Small plane crash lands in Langley after engine failure: RCMP
A Cessna aircraft is seen in a wooded area in Langley on June 21, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 4:56PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 5:05PM PDT
Mounties in Langley say a small airplane was forced to land in a wooded area after experiencing engine failure Friday afternoon.
According to the RCMP, two people in a Cessna 152 were practicing landing and taking off when the mechanical problems began at around 3:15 p.m.
The aircraft had previously taken off from Langley Regional Airport.
The pilot tried to land at Newland Golf Course, but ended up in a nearby bush.
Aerial footage from CTV News' Chopper 9 showed what appeared to be damage to the aircraft's left wing, but the aircraft was intact.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The Transportation Safety Board is not investigating.
Police said 48 Avenue was closed between 210 and 214A streets because of leakage from the aircraft.