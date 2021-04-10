VANCOUVER -- Police, firefighters and paramedics all rushed to Boundary Bay Airport in Delta on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a small plane crash.

The pilot was the only one on board and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries, Delta Police Department spokesperson Cris Leykauf told CTV News Vancouver via email.

BC Emergency Health Services said the call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the airport, and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition, a BCEHS spokesperson said.

Delta firefighters told CTV News the aircraft - a Cessna - was on fire when they arrived.

It's not clear whether the crash happened during takeoff or landing, firefighters said, adding that the Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the incident and will be investigating.