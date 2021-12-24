Small businesses in B.C. brace for more financial setbacks due to latest COVID-19 restrictions

NEW WESTMINSTER -

Small businesses in the B.C. say they’re about to face uncertainty again after this week’s announcement of stricter public health restrictions from the provincial government, due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Coming into effect on Wednesday at midnight, the measures included the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios until Jan. 18 at the earliest.

Event venues are also shut down, which is having a negative impact on other small businesses that support the event industry.

“A huge hit for us, especially this time. We weren’t really expecting it,” said Teigon Menhinick, a nursing student and part-time bartender at Pink Diamond Bartending.

The bartending business has lost upward of 40 events in the coming weeks. Bills have also been piling up – and the jobs of 30 other staff members are now hanging in the balance. Menhinik said she’s prepared she could soon be out of work – even when she and the other staff have closely followed safety protocols.

"It’s definitely an imbalance. It doesn’t make sense. You know, how they’re creating these guidelines,” said Menhinick. “But, I don’t want to disagree with them because we need to take precautions.”

Weddings and other holiday events have also been scrapped under the province’s restrictions until mid-January. However, just as businesses were gaining ground – venues said they’re now set back operationally by more than a year.

“It’s been decimating. I mean, we had just gotten our momentum back. We were in full swing. We were communicating with clients. We were positive, we were upbeat. We were looking forward to the calendar being full for 2022,” Heidi Hughes, sales and marketing manager at the Anvil Centre, told CTV News.

Hughes said Anvil Centre, located in in New Westminster, can roll with the latest announcement – even operating vaccine clinics for the community in its downtime. Yet, there’s little that can be done for the small businesses who rely on events such as weddings for revenue.

“We immediately went into what events can we save. which ones have to be contacted immediately. what essential events can we look forward to supporting,” Hughes added.

While the government is providing funding for businesses which no longer operate, Pink Diamond Bartending doesn’t qualify for financial assistance, because they’re not completely shut down. Menhinik contends that should change.

“There should definitely be some kind of support,” Menhinik said.

Without that funding, these small businesses believe they could find their operations halting for good.