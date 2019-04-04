

CTV News Vancouver





Looking to make more of a splash when snowboarding?

Grouse Mountain announced Thursday that its annual "Slush Cup" is back, and this year's event is happening next Saturday.

On April 13, skiers and boarders are asked to wear their "most ridiculous costume" and attempt to cross a pool of slush at the bottom of the peak.

Participants can win prizes from the event's sponsors – for best costume, trick and crash – as well as the adoration of a crowd the hill has asked to bring "positive vibes and lively support."

Those who want to compete in the unusual competition can do as many runs as they want.

"Don't forget, creativity is key for our panel of judges," Grouse Mountain said in a statement online.

Participants are asked to register between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Base Plaza.

The beer garden and barbecue opens at 1 p.m., at the same time as the Slush Cup begins. The slush pond is located on Peak Flats at the bottom of the peak.

Spectators can get to the site by sleigh ride or by walking along the Snowshoe Grind trail – signs will be posted marking the way.

The event wraps up at 4, and the awards ceremony will be held 15 minutes later. There's also an after party planned between 4 and 6 p.m.

Participants must be at least 12 years old, and anyone under 19 needs a parent or legal guardian to sign a waiver on their behalf.

Helmets are required and can be rented at the hill, and skiers are reminded they must drop their poles before entering the pond.

Want to take part in the Slush Cup? You can register online.