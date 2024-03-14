Slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in latest BCCDC data

There were 163 test-positive COVID-19 patients in provincial hospitals on Thursday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That's a slight increase from the 155 reported in hospital at this time last week, but within the same general range that has been seen for most of the year so far.

The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals, as reported by the BCCDC in 2024, so far, is shown. (CTV)

At this time last year, the BCCDC reported 222 patients in hospital with COVID.

New lab-confirmed infections and test positivity also ticked up in the latest BCCDC data.

According to the agency, there were 462 new cases confirmed through testing during the last epidemiological week, which spanned March 3 through 9. The previous week, there were 440.

Likewise, the percentage of tests that came back positive grew from 11.8 per cent two weeks ago to 12.6 per cent during the week that ended March 9.

The 12.6-per-cent figure is the highest recorded so far in 2024, and the highest seen since the week of Nov. 5 through 11 of last year.

However, lab-based testing is not offered to most people who have COVID-19 symptoms in B.C., and the BCCDC does not collect the results of at-home rapid tests.

Wastewater surveillance data, which can be used to detect trends in virus transmission among the general population, remains "relatively stable at most sites," according to Thursday's update.

Data about other respiratory illnesses released by the BCCDC Thursday was incomplete. The agency said data from the Fraser Health region was "unavailable" for the March 3 through 9 epidemiological week, but did not explain why.