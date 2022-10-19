Slain Burnaby RCMP officer shot suspect before dying, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, released new details Wednesday about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
The 31-year-old was stabbed to death Tuesday while responding to a call at a local park.
The crime scene near Canada Way and Curle Avenue in Burnaby remained behind police tape Wednesday morning with more than half a dozen cruisers guarding the area.
There are two simultaneous investigations underway. The first is being conducted by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is taking the lead on Yang’s shocking and sudden death.
Meanwhile, the IIO is looking into the shooting of the suspect.
The IIO confirmed Wednesday the altercation was between Yang and a man who was living in a tent on the athletic field next to the Burnaby School District office.
“That interaction led to injuries being suffered by the officer, stab wounds, which unfortunately led to her death, and the individual was shot as well and we understand is recovering from those injuries,” said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office.
MacDonald says the IIO has been able to obtain surveillance video of the altercation in its entirety from a nearby building.
“As a result of that, we may be able to conclude our part of this investigation quite quickly,” he told CTV News.
The IIO says it believes Yang discharged the gun that the suspect was shot with, but was unable to confirm if that happened before or after she was stabbed or how many shots were fired.
“I don't want to go into details for two reasons. We still do have to complete our investigation, plus the RCMP have an investigation to do with respect to the individual. It's important, therefore, not to potentially taint either of those investigations or any potential prosecution,” said MacDonald
The IIO is responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.
“The law says obviously, that if a person is faced with a lethal threat, that they're entitled to use lethal force in response, and that, obviously, is the test that's applied in cases such as this, with respect to the actions of the subject officer,” said MacDonald.
KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Police are calling Yang’s death senseless and tragic.
“She was a loving wife, a sister, and a daughter. Those she worked with before joining the RCMP and her police colleagues describe Const. Yang as a kind and compassionate person which makes her death even more difficult to accept,” said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the commanding officer of BC RCMP.
Yang had just under three years of service and was a highly regarded member of the mental health and homeless outreach team.
“She was compassionate and caring and she brought those skills every day to her job working with our communities most vulnerable, including those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues,” said Chief Supt. Graham De La Gorgendiere, detachment commander for Burnaby RCMP.
The violence unfolded near Canada Way and Curle Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators say Yang and a city parks employee responded to a complaint about a man camping in a tent near Broadview Park.
Police say the constable and the suspect got into an altercation, which ended with her being stabbed and him being shot. The city employee was not hurt.
Both Yang and the suspect were rushed to hospital with what were described as critical injuries. Dozens of officers from multiple agencies rushed to the scene.
“I can also tell you this, Const. Yang died bravely. She answered the call to duty today, and she paid the ultimate price,” said McDonald during a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedics could be seen working on Yang in a field next to the Burnaby School District office, but sadly she did not survive.
“The loss of Const. Shaelyn Yang is immeasurable to her family, her friends, to all her team members and colleagues and to the greater community here in Burnaby and across the country,” said De La Gorgendiere.
Little information about the suspect has been released so far.
Police say he was living in a tent in the area, but no details about his identity have been shared with the public.
The IIO says he underwent surgery Wednesday night and is recovering from what are now considered to be non-life threatening injuries.
IHIT is expected to provide an update Wednesday which could include more details about a possible motive.
TRIBUTES POUR IN
Burnaby’s mayor says the city will be offering resources to help those impacted by the fatal attack to cope with the shocking loss.
“RCMP in our community put their lives on the line every day to keep all of us safe. And we owe them much gratitude for those sacrifices that are made daily,” said Mike Hurley.
Dozens of people dropped by the Burnaby RCMP detachment, dropping off flowers, notes and candles.
Flags were lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect.
“The worst thing that can happen is when a member shows up for duty in the morning and doesn't go home in the evening. It's going to take all of us, RCMP, all the members a long time to recover from that,” said Hurley.
B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister was visibly emotional during a press conference shortly after Yang’s death was announced.
“This is absolutely a tragic and horrific situation. Every day we ask thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to go on, do their duty keeping our community safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well that it's an extremely dangerous job,” said Mike Farnworth.
He offered his condolences and support to policing agencies across B.C.
“My heart goes out to the family and the friends and the officers and police departments in Burnaby and across this province every day. (They) put their life on the line, to keep all of us in our communities safe,” he said with his voice wavering.
Police agencies across the nation posted words of solidarity and condolences on social media.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his sadness on Twitter.
“My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer – I am keeping you in my thoughts during this terrible time,” reads the tweet.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer shot suspect before dying, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
'Insurrection' led to Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly's resignation: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
Vancouver Island
-
It's a girl: New endangered orca calf identified as female
Researchers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) are celebrating the news that a young southern resident killer whale calf has been identified as female. The calf, known as K45, was born in April to mother K20 and was the first calf born into the K pod since 2011, according to the DFO.
-
'There are things we can do': Newly elected Vancouver Island mayors look to tackle doctor shortage
With tens of thousands of Vancouver Island residents lacking a family doctor, it's no surprise the health-care shortage emerged as a major issue in the B.C. municipal elections.
-
B.C. orders Esquimalt to pay for VicPD budget increase
The B.C. government is ordering the Township of Esquimalt to pay its share of increases to the Victoria police budget for 2022, after Esquimalt council pushed back on the budget expansion earlier this year.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations
The City of Calgary and the owners of the Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.
-
CPS issue warning as man convicted of sexual offences involving children released
The Calgary Police Service is warning the public after a high-risk offender was released back into the community after completing his latest sentence.
Edmonton
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King
The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.
-
Court appearance again postponed for Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children will not be appearing in court Wednesday as planned.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Saskatoon police want $760K infusion to operating budget
City budgets are approved in two-year increments, but the police force is asking for the cash infusion to cover cost increases associated with inflation and to turn its alternative response program from a pilot project to a fully funded unit, according to documents submitted to the board.
Regina
-
Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer
An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for three years is expected to be completed by next year.
-
Province extends animal health control order due to continued avian flu risk
Continued outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have forced the Government of Saskatchewan to extend an animal health control order to at least Nov. 17, a news release said.
-
New health centre set to open at former downtown YMCA location in Regina
A new healthcare centre is expected to take over the building that once housed Regina’s downtown YMCA.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford, Ont. rubber factory property
As crews continue to battle a fire at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont., a public notice has been issued for nearby residents to “keep windows and doors shut and HVAC systems off.”
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the name of the person pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Guelph earlier this week.