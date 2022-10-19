Slain Burnaby RCMP officer shot suspect before dying, police watchdog says

Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

