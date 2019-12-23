VANCOUVER -- SkyTrain workers have ratified a contract their union bargained with their employer earlier this month, avoiding a strike deadline at the last minute.

CUPE 7000 negotiators and the BC Rapid Transit Company hammered out the deal in an all-night bargaining session that started on Dec. 9, and didn’t end until minutes before a 5:00 a.m. strike deadline on Dec. 10.

Union members have now voted to accept the new contract, following four days of electronic voting, the union announced. CUPE 7000 represents 900 Skytrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance and technical staff.

The union said the new agreement includes a general wage increase of three per cent per year over the four years of the agreement. The contract also addresses “affordability and wage fairness across the various professions represented by SkyTrain workers,” according to the union.

“Like others across the B.C. South Coast, our members have struggled with affordability partly because of wages not keeping pace with true cost of living increases,” CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo said in a press release.

“Our hope is that in securing wage fairness for our members, we will also help other workers across the region achieve fair wages and greater financial security for their families.”

The Dec. 10 agreement followed another nail-biting strike vote by Metro Vancouver bus drivers and maintenance workers. That strike was also avoided at the eleventh hour when the bus workers’ union and the employer agreed on a contract in the early morning hours of Nov. 27.