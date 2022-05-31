SkyTrain users told to expect longer morning commute due to track issues

A track issue along a SkyTrain route led to a warning from TransLink for morning commuters Tuesday.

TransLink said maintenance is underway to fix a track issue on the SkyBridge connecting New Westminster to Surrey. As a result, there is no SkyTrain service between Columbia and Scott Road stations, the transit authority warned.

A notice was first issued at about midnight, then renewed at about 5 a.m.

"If you're commuting to or from Surrey, please build extra time into your commute while our crews work to resolve the track issue," a statement from TransLink said.

Those heading into Surrey will need to transfer to bus service at Columbia Station to finished their trip, while those heading from Surrey will need to get on a bus at Scott Road Station. A bus bride is in place to connect the two stations.

TransLink said there will be extra staff at the impacted stations to help passengers.

The Millennium and Canada lines weren't impacted, and the Production Way segment of the Expo Line wasn't affected either.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret‎ this inconvenience," TransLink's notice said.