VANCOUVER -- After several days of issues on public transit in Metro Vancouver, commuters are facing another problem on the SkyTrain's Expo Line.

TransLink warned passengers of a track issue Friday morning, and said crews were working to set up a shuttle train.

The shuttle service will operate between Stadium-Chinatown and Burrard stations, the service provider says.

"This means customers travelling in or out of the downtown area will need to disembark at Stadium-Chinatown Station and switch trains in order to continue their journey," TransLink said in an emailed statement.

Until the issue has cleared, there will be no Expo Line service into and out of Waterfront Station.

Buses will also be sent to the area to help clear passengers from potentially crowded stations.

There were no issues reported on the Canada or Millennium lines, TransLink said.

Friday's track issue came a day after a similar problem closed some stations during the evening commute.