SkyTrain service disrupted over medical emergency
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 7:21AM PST Last Updated Monday, February 22, 2021 7:29AM PST
VANCOUVER -- A medical emergency led to a service disruption on transit during the morning commute Monday.
TransLink issued a notice on Twitter at about 6:15 a.m. saying SkyTrain wasn't running between Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver and Main Street-Science World Station.
A bus service was put in place between those two stations at about 7 a.m.
Trains were also operating from Main Street to King George stations. Customers heading to or from Production Way Station had to transfer at Columbia Station, the transit authority said.
Canada Line and Millennium Lines weren't impacted, TransLink said.
