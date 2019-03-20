We officially have entered the spring season, and for many of us, we think of it as a time of revitalization and renewal.

On CTV Morning Live, we had the chance to catch up with Dr. Christopher Pavlou of Skin Technique who literally travels around the world to keep on the pulse of the latest innovative treatments available when it comes to medical aesthetics.

We started off the morning learning about PRP hair restoration. The male demographic is a growing segment when it comes to medical aesthetics.

Naturally, hair thinning and hair loss is a concern for many. PRP for hair restoration uses platelet-rich plasma technology. A patient's own blood is drawn to extract the PRP and then injected into the scalp where hair thinning or loss is present. The goal of the treatment is to stimulate new hair growth.

We then learned about Emsculpt. This is a new device for fat loss in Vancouver that also builds muscle.

As Pavlou explains in the video, Emsculpt technology delivers the equivalent of doing 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes.

Part of the treatment process addresses lactic acid build up so you certainly won't feel like you've done that many crunches in the days afterward. At the moment, Emsculpt is being used on abdominals and glutes, but there are plans in the future to branch out to additional muscle groups.

Lastly, we chatted about the Mystlift. This trademarked treatment performed by Pavlou aims to give an instant, more rejuvenated and rested appearance for his patients. This can be thought of as a lunchtime procedure as many patients will come during their break and it is quite non-invasive.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to make arrangements for a consultation so they may discuss their personalized treatment goals with the team at Skin Technique.

