VANCOUVER -- A skier is dead and two others are injured after getting caught up in a backcountry avalanche near Blackcomb Glacier on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the avalanche struck around 3:20 p.m. in the Poop Chutes area, sweeping up at least four skiers, one of whom was not hurt.

Members of the Whistler RCMP detachment, Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol and Blackcomb Helicopters were dispatched to the area with avalanche technicians and search dogs to check for other victims.

Anyone who knows of a skier or snowboarder who was nearby and is "overdue" should contact Whistler RCMP, authorities said.

The avalanche was classified as Size 3, meaning it could "bury a car, destroy a small building, or break a few trees," according to a definition on the Avalanche Canada website. A Size 2 avalanche, which is much smaller in scale, is said to be capable of burying, injuring or killing people.

Friday's avalanche marked the third in 24 hours for RCMP officers in the Sea to Sky region – which authorities dubbed a "tragic and tough start" to the Family Day long weekend.

"We have said this multiple times already this year, the snowpack in the backcountry of the Sea to Sky is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks," Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

"Anyone coming here needs to check Avalanche Canada for reports and even decide that now is not the time to be touring in the Sea to Sky."

Banks stressed the need for appropriate avalanche equipment, training, up-to-date transceivers, and an understanding of the current risks.

"This is relevant for close proximity and popular backcountry areas such as Blackcomb Glacier, to Garibaldi Provincial Park, and the Brandywine Bowl from January," Banks said.