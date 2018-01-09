

CTV Vancouver





Rescuers on the North Shore are working to reach an injured skier who was caught in an avalanche on Mount Seymour Tuesday.

The slide occurred close to the Seymour Alpine Trail on the southeast side of 1st Pump Peak, North Shore Rescue said in a Facebook post.

NSR confirmed the skier had a broken femur bone after colliding with a tree.

It's unclear if they suffered any other injuries.

"Due to poor weather conditions, a ground rescue may be the only option at this time," the post said. "A ground rescue will require a large amount of manpower to move a toboggan through this terrain and would require rope rescue equipment."

Teams are assessing the weather and avalanche risk to determine the safest course of action.