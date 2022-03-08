Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police

Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.

On Saturday at about 10:30 a.m., police were called to Cypress Mountain Resort about a skier who was injured.

Officers helped with crowd control while paramedics and ski patrol members assisted the 50-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

"Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release Monday. "Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends."

A statement from Cypress Mountain Resort said witnesses who were on the chairlift at the time reported seeing one of the man's skis release, which caused him to lose control and hit a tree on the side of the run.

"Cypress Mountain Resort Ski Patrol, and the entire resort team extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends for their tragic loss," said Russell Chamberlain, the resort's president, in a statement.

"We thank the (Emergency Health Services) responders, the West Vancouver Fire Department, and West Vancouver police, for assisting in the emergency response."

Police said the man was from Delta. B.C. Coroners Service is investigating his death.