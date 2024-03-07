Skier avoided backcountry cliff by hiking to helipad: North Shore Rescue
Rescue crews were called to an area of Cypress Provincial Park Wednesday to help a skier who ducked boundary ropes to ski in the backcountry.
North Shore Rescue said its team was called in the afternoon about a lost skier in the Montizambert Creek drainage area. The skier was new to Vancouver, NSR said in a social media post, and went under a boundary rope near Cypress Mountain's Sky Chair to ski into the drainage area.
"After skiing down he saw the signs across the drainage that warned of a cliff below and stopped," NSR said.
The man turned around and hiked up to a North Shore Rescue helipad and called Cypress Mountain Resort for help.
NSR highlighted just how dangerous the drainage area is, showing in photos a large cliff below the helipad. One year ago, rescue crews were called to that same helipad to rescue a snowboarder. As well, the structure was built using funds donated by the Billings family, whose son died in that drainage area.
"Going below this area has resulted in serious injuries and fatalities," the rescue agency said. "It should be noted that you should never go into the backcountry without avalanche training, avalanche equipment, and always go with other trained skiers or riders."
NSR said anyone who gets into trouble should call 911, not a nearby ski resort.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Drake Bell to share claims of abuse as a child star in new docuseries
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
NEW Trans youth policies make majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable': survey
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
-
Mounties investigating break-ins targeting homes of Asian business owners on Vancouver Island
Mounties in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island are warning Asian business owners that thieves appear to be specifically targeting their homes after at least three residential break-ins in recent weeks.
-
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island
A 4.1 magnitude was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island early Wednesday.
Calgary
-
A Calgary man who relies on his ride to help the less fortunate is in need of a new set of wheels
He's an angel on four wheels, collecting and delivering food, clothing and the basics to Calgary's less fortunate, but now, Randy Cotterhill is in a bind of his own and could use some divine help.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'No choice but to solve this': Calgary Construction Association sounds alarm over ongoing worker shortage
One in four jobs open in Calgary is connected to the construction industry yet there is a shortage of workers, according to the Calgary Construction Association.
Edmonton
-
Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.
-
Extra heavy load to delay traffic on way from Edmonton to Fort McMurray
A 489-ton load is expected to cause delays for some drivers travelling between Edmonton and Fort McMurray starting Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell
That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).
Toronto
-
Brampton, Ont., mother pays $700 for a baby monitor. Now, she has to pay a monthly subscription fee to use it
A Brampton mother who spent nearly $700 on a baby monitor is shocked to learn she now has to pay a subscription fee to keep using its top-of-the-line safety features.
-
MPPs accuse Doug Ford government of ‘silencing’ women ahead of International Women’s Day
Ontario Liberal MPPs say the Doug Ford government has made a 'deliberate decision to silence women' ahead of International Women’s Day.
-
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed around Manitoba due to poor road conditions
The latest winter storm to hit parts of Manitoba has prompted several school closures around the province.
-
Manitoba highways remain closed
Several Manitoba highways remain closed to traffic Thursday morning after a low-pressure system blanketed southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
-
'We need more housing': Winnipeg mayor gives downtown housing mandate for CentreVenture
Mayor Scott Gillingham wants the city’s development wing to help boost the number of people calling Downtown home.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Regina
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
-
'Let’s not have a need for that': Sask. parents respond to new rapid access suicide counselling
Nearly two years ago, Wanda and Chris Ball spoke to the provincial government asking for more resources to be directed towards suicide prevention. Their son Kye died by suicide in March of 2017.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
-
150-year-old Cape Breton church to be demolished after Fiona damage
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in south London
According to police, it happened around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Commissioners Road east and Highbury Avenue.
-
Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce
Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.
-
Big Brother is watching more spots, but many Londoners OK with CCTV expansion
There will be more electronic eyes on the streets of London, Ont. later this year. The City of London and the London Police Service (LPS) are implementing a project to install more CCTV cameras at core intersections.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
-
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust
The investigation started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday with the help of multiple police units.