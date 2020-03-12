VANCOUVER -- Delta police have released a composite sketch of a man who is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a mother and her young child at a park in January.

A woman told police she had been sitting with her daughter watching another child's soccer practice around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at North Delta Community Park. She said a man approached her from the other side of a chain link fence and then proceeded to masturbate near her.

The woman yelled to warn other people in the area, and the man ran away. Since she didn't have a cellphone with her, police weren't notified about the incident until about two hours later. Police came to the park but didn't find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as South Asian, about 30 years old with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident.

"Anyone who recognizes the individual based on this sketch, or who thinks they may have more information for police is asked to contact the Delta Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 604-946-4411 and cite file 20-5528," said Cris Leykauf, a Delta police spokesperson, in a news release.

Police said they cannot confirm this is the same suspect who was caught masturbating in North Delta Community Park near the George Mackie Library on Jan. 23. Police said previously that the suspect in both incidents had a similar description.