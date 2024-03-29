'Skating rink': Crashes and closures on Highway 97C due to icy conditions

The Okanagan Connector was closed Thursday night following multiple crashes blamed on icy road conditions outside of West Kelowna.

Images posted on Facebook show multiple spun-out vehicles on Highway 97C, with one driver describing the road as a “skating rink” near the Pennask Summit.

Several ambulances were called to the area, though it’s unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt. CTV News has reached out to B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.

The chaos on the roads impacted traffic in both directions, and temporarily closed all westbound lanes at one point overnight.

"From where the ice first started right at the summit to where it cleared up at Brenda Mines took about two hours to get through," Luke Boutwell, who was driving eastbound on the highway Thursday night, told Castanet News. "Had to crawl down the hill at 5 km/h the entire way.”

As of Friday morning, the highway was reopened but DriveBC said “compact snow” and slippery sections remained on some areas.