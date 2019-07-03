Six people are still unable to return home after a fire tore through a unit on the third floor of an apartment building in Vancouver's West End.

Firefighters were called to the pet-friendly building on the corner of Bidwell Street and Nelson Street around 7:15 a.m.

Anya Stec lives next door and was heading to grab a coffee when she noticed smoke coming from the building. She called 911 and tried alerting people inside the building as the fire started to grow.

"I knew that it was very big and I saw the smoke and knew I needed to react quickly," Steck told CTV News Vancouver. "People started to get alerts and a few people started to trickle out and as they were coming out the flames were shooting up. There was an explosion at one point where it really sparked so we ran across the street."

Adam Ace lives on the second floor and says as soon as he woke up he knew something was wrong.

"There was some screaming going on. It sounded a little bit chaotic. I rolled out of bed, grabbed my cat, the smoke alarm went on, I was out," Ace said Wednesday morning.

By the time Ace was outside, flames were shooting from the third floor suite.

A crowd of residents evacuated from their suites, many with pets, watched from the street as firefighters began dousing the flames.

Captain Jonathan Gormick with Vancouver Fire Rescue Service says crews were able to arrive on scene fast - as their fire hall is just up the street - and quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm, bringing a total of about 40 firefighters to the scene.

"Crews were able to get it knocked down very quickly," Gormick said. "One of the first steps the incident commander took was making sure crews were ensuring that every apartment was empty. That no one was left in the building."

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire damage is contained to the one suite, but other units may have other damage including from water and from fire crews checking walls and ceilings to make sure the fire hadn't spread anywhere else.

A cause is not yet known but a fire investigator was on scene Wednesday.

The majority of tenants were allowed to return home around 10:15 a.m.

Evacuated tenants are now working with Emergency Social Services as it's not yet known when all the residents and their pets will be able to return to their suites.

Excellent job by @VanFireRescue crews at this fire on Nelson this morning. Fire extinguished. No injuries. Under investigation.



Shout out to our Emergency Social Services team who are supporting & finding accommodations for 6 displaced people & 4 pets.



Photo: @dalevancouver pic.twitter.com/AsTy9ngxqh — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) July 3, 2019