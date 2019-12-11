VANCOUVER -- Investigators say a 2018 homicide victim's sister is set to make a public appeal more than one year after her brother was found dead in an abandoned Richmond home.

Michael Thompson, 37, was found in a house near Odlin and Garden City roads on Sept. 20, 2018. Police said Thompson was known to them and that his death appeared suspicious.

At the time they did not reveal the cause of his death or whether the incident was targeted.

Homicide investigators say Thompson's sister is set to make an appeal at 10 a.m. Wednesday, adding that there haven't been any arrests or charges yet in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.