Sister of Abbotsford, B.C., woman missing in Costa Rica makes plea for information
The sister of an Abbotsford, B.C., woman who has gone missing in Costa Rica is pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
According to her family, 40-year-old Jaclyn Ferland-Smith, better known as "Jackie," has been living with her Canadian husband, Sebastien Ferland, in Costa Rica for the last two years.
They say Ferland was the last person to see Jackie, on the evening of Aug. 17, 2021, at their home in Playa Del Hermosa.
The missing woman's parents called Abbotsford police on Aug. 20 to request assistance in finding their daughter. Then, they travelled to the Central American country, where they have remained since, seeking answers on Ferland-Smith's disappearance.
"It's not like her to disappear for this long. It's not like to her to disappear at all," said Jackie’s sister Candace Krupa.
Krupa said she’s recently returned home to B.C. but plans to head back down to Central America in the coming weeks.
The Costa Rican Judicial Police, a private investigator, the RCMP, the Abbotsford Police Department, volunteers, as well as Jackie’s family and friends are all involved in the search and investigation effort. However, Krupa says few leads have turned up.
"If somebody has helped her at any point in the last six weeks, maybe during that first week even, if there was someone that helped her, if you could please come forward," she pleaded.
Krupa said people claimed they saw her five days after his last official sighting, but no video evidence ever backed up those claims.
Ferland-Smith previously served as a military training officer, and Abbotsford police believe because of that, she has a wide range of contacts in Canada and internationally.
"We know that with Jackie's background and her contacts across Canada, we are hoping that somebody has talked to Jackie or may have some information that may assist us," said Const. Jody Thomas.
Abbotsford police can be reached at 604-859-5225.
Authorities described Ferland-Smith as a white woman with light-brown, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She stands 5'8" tall, weighs 141 pounds, and is "very physically fit," police said.
Krupa is also pleading with her sister to reach out.
"We miss you and hope you're OK, wherever you are, and if you could just reach out and let us know that."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
'It's going to take more': One of the youngest First Nations chiefs has a message for Canadians
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Chief Brent Bissaillon of Serpent River First Nation says that all Canadians need to be allies to Indigenous communities as they fight for treaty rights.
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Trudeau flies to B.C. to be with family on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of Canada's first national day for Truth and Reconciliation flying to Tofino, B.C., where he joined his family.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 749 cases, 9 deaths in latest update
B.C. health officials announced 749 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, as offices around the province closed to observe the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Calgarians honour first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A few hundred Calgarians gathered outside of Fort Calgary Thursday to commemorate the thousands of Indigenous children who lost their lives in Canada’s residential school system.
-
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
-
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Kim Krushell
Eight years after vacating her council seat, Kim Krushell has decided now is the time to come back into the public sector with a fresh perspective.
-
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'I just wanted to go out:' A look at what is motivating some Ontarians to get vaccinated now
Several months after Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, about 20 per cent of eligible residents have yet to get fully immunized against the virus.
Montreal
-
A snapshot of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal
It's not every day that a new national holiday comes along.
-
Montreal Canadiens will soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Manitobans put on their orange shirts and joined a healing walk on Thursday to honour those affected by residential schools, day schools, and the Sixties Scoop.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds Winnipeg man, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight
A jury has found a Winnipeg man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend's three-year-old son.
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in three Saskatoon elementary schools
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon elementary schools.
Regina
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Regina marks National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Regina residents stood alongside residential school survivors and wore their brightest orange shirts Thursday to celebrate Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Atlantic
-
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
London
-
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'It's a very important piece': Indigenous-themed mural at library to be used for 'storytime'
It's a mural designed to get people talking.
Northern Ontario
-
A time for self-learning and reflection: northern Ont. chief
Chief Brent Bisaillon is one of the youngest Indigenous leaders in the country. He's hoping Canadians will use the day to do some self-learning about the importance of truth and reconciliation.
-
Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation
Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
Kitchener
-
'Didn't expect so many people': Large crowd walks through Kitchener on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds of people in mostly orange shirts started a walk near The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener, which stretched through the downtown and ended at the clock tower in Victoria Park.
-
Memorial forms at front steps of former residential school in Brantford
Shoes, stuffed animals, and promises to never forget could be seen at the front steps of a former residential school in Brantford on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Lesson plan altered for Waterloo Region students during National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students in Waterloo Region are learning how to commemorate the lives lost and the families impacted by residential schools.